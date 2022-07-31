StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $187.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 37.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.4113 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

