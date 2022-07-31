Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,203 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $19,698,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,514,000 after acquiring an additional 258,952 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

