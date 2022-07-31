Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

