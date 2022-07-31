Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Shares of MCD opened at $263.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

