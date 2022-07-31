Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.78 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

