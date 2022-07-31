Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

