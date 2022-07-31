Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

