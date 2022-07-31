Stephens Raises Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $86.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on R. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,239 shares of company stock worth $911,298 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after buying an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,538,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.