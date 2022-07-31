Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.28 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $101.86 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,731.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00616993 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00266092 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015532 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002880 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000218 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
