STATERA (STA) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

STATERA (STA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. STATERA has a market cap of $575,067.92 and approximately $87.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STATERA has traded flat against the dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,028,517 coins and its circulating supply is 79,028,262 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com.

STATERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

