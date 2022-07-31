StarterCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $10,998.39 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a market cap of $10,998.39 and $33.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,771.74 or 1.00016349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin (STAC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

