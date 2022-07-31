STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.89 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $21,563.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00614304 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037446 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
