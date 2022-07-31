Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,793,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,814. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

