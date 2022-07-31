Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is Aigen Investment Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5,178.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,509 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 1.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

