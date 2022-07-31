SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

SSNC stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,968. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

