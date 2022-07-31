SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $77.00 at UBS Group

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of SSNC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

