Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 375.5 days.

Square Enix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SQNXF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.56. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.81 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.