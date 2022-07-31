SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.40 million-$114.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.43 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.13-$2.15 EPS.
Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. 104,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
