SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $119.76 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

