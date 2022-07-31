Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $145.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

