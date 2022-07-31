Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.