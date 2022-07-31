Spheroid Universe (SPH) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $2.00 million and $170,968.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00609315 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.
About Spheroid Universe
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
