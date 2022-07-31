SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 556,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

MDYG opened at $68.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

