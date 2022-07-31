SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,514 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $58,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

