SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

