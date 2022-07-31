SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $220,512.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $220,512.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,778.83 or 0.99996668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00131195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,745,070,757 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

