S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.57.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $376.93 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

