South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT Lowered to GBX 193 at Barclays

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 325 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.60.

South32 Stock Up 1.8 %

South32 stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

