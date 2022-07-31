Solstein Capital LLC Sells 7,461 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.17.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

