Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 360 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 878.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of BA opened at $159.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

