Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

