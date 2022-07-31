SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.90. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

SolarWinds Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

