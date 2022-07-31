Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the June 30th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITM. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $202,841,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 122,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. Snow Lake Resources has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $18.42.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

