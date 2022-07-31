Smaugs NFT (SMG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,778.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $31,498.82 and $2,778.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 83.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00606286 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038049 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
