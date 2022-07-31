Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) Director Buys C$15,210.00 in Stock

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) Director Peter David Rands acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$15,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,586,833 shares in the company, valued at C$10,086,288.29.

Small Pharma Price Performance

CVE:DMT opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$35.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. Small Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.70.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, develops short-acting psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a treatment for depressive disorder that is in Phase IIa trial. Its preclinical product candidates include SPL028 and SPL029 tryptamine analogues; and SPL801, an oral formulation of 6 -hydroxynorketamine.

