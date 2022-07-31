Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. 686,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

