Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,033. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 59.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 24.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

