SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. SkyWest has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,267,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SkyWest by 187.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

