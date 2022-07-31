SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SITC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SITC opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.