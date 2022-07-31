Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sino Land Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

