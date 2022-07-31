Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on August 25th

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 0.4 %

SGAPY stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

