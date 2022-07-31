Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $20.99.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Telecommunications (SGAPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.