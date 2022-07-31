Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

