Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $251.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

