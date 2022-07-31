Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 6,146 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

