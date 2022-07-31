Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 2,229 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

C opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

