Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83.
