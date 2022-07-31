Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,228.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $245.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

