Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 698 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 56,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

