Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 4,770 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

